Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,005,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,313,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,180,000 after buying an additional 241,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.28.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

