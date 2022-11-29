Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

KHC stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

