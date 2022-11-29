Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,096,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,625,892.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 211,500 shares of company stock worth $16,509,767. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.