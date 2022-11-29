International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in International Paper were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in International Paper by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in International Paper by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in International Paper by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

IP stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

