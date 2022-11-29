Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

