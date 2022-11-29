iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $152.65.

