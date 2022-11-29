iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Position Lessened by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,318,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,818,000. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

