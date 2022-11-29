iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 309,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

IXC stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

