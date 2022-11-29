iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 2,387.5% in November

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 2,387.5% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $51.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

