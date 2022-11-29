Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 103,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

