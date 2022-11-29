Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.
BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.
Boston Properties Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Stories
