Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 85.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

