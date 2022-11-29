Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kadmon Price Performance
NYSE:KDMN opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50.
About Kadmon
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.