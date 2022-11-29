Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,190 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About HDFC Bank

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.