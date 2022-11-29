Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MA opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.