Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

