Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 11,386 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

