Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 3,006 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

