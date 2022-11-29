Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 865 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

