Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,169 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Patterson Companies worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,708,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,232,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 418,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,441,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 297,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

