Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 136,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.