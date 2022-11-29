Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $594.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.10.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

