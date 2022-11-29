Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $243.92.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

