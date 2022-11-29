Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $149.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

