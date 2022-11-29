Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

