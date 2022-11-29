Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $63,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

