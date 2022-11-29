Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,895,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

About Royal Bank of Canada

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.