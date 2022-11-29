Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,726,000 after acquiring an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

