Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $10.73 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,752 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

