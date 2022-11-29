Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,111,000 after acquiring an additional 600,915 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,864,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51.

