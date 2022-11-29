Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 88.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

V.F. Stock Down 5.6 %

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

