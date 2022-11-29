Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,389 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of GD opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

