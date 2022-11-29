Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,054 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.91) to €16.10 ($16.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

