Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after buying an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after buying an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after buying an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.