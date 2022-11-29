Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 194,752 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

