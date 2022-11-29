Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.84 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

