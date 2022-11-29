Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($536.08) to €680.00 ($701.03) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML opened at $583.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.03. The stock has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $832.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

