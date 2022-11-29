Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.
Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE K
opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
(Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.
Kellogg Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE K
opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kellogg Profile
(Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.