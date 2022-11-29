Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 215,122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

