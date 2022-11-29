Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,485 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

