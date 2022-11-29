Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,706 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 10,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

CTSH stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

