Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,671,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.7 %

SNA stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $243.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

