Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a report issued on Friday, November 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.24. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $57.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. Kforce has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 5,905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

