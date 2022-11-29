Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.