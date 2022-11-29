Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.13.

TSE:K opened at C$5.32 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

