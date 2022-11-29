L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

