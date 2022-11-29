La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LZB stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
