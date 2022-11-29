LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($47.42) to €43.00 ($44.33) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.73) to €45.00 ($46.39) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $39.16 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.