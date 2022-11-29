Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 543,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 49.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

