Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LEE opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee Enterprises (LEE)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.