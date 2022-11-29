LPL Financial LLC Purchases 50,712 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

