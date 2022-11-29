LPL Financial LLC Sells 145,002 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07.

