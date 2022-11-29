Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

